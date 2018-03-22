Opelika police investigating armed robbery

The Opelika Police Department is reporting that an armed robbery occurred Wednesday evening.

Witnesses say that a suspect entered the Murf Mart located at 1001 Frederick Ave. with a firearm and demanded money from the register around 8:45 p.m.

The suspect left the business on foot, running south on S. Long St.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion. He is 5’10” tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dust mask, and jeans.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to please call the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

