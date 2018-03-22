OPD investigating shooting on N. Antioch Circle

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle.

According to a report, on March 21 around 10:10 p.m. a victim stated that he was standing outside of an apartment when he heard a single gunshot.

He felt the impact on his lower leg and realized he had been shot. The victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.