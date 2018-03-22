Valley police investigating shooting at a home on 35th St.

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of 35th Street in the Shawmut community.

Police say the homeowner was getting her children ready for school around 6:20 a.m. when an unknown person fired multiple shots into the home.

Two of the shots entered the living room area where an adult and a small child were and a third shot entered the vacant children’s room.

There were two adults and three children in the home at the time of the shooting.

A neighbor stated that they saw a small maroon vehicle with no lights on speeding away from the area shortly after the shooting.

This is being investigated by the Valley Investigative Division. If anyone has any information concerning this crime please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

