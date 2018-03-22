Lumpkin police arrest gas station owner for illegal use of gamin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lumpkin police arrest gas station owner for illegal use of gaming machines

(Source: Sharifa Jackson) (Source: Sharifa Jackson)

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) – The Lumpkin Police Department executed a search warrant at a local gas station accused of commercial gambling and arrested the owner of the store. 

On Thursday, March 22, 2018, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Lumpkin Police Department, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue executed one search warrant in the City of Lumpkin, Stewart County for violations of Georgia’s commercial gambling laws at S-Mart located at 334 Main Street.

While searching the location, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines.

The location is currently licensed to operate Coin Operated Amusement Machines.  However, during the course of the investigation, agents discovered customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.  In Georgia, credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

