Columbus teen honored during the American Red Cross Hometown Heroes event

Over a light breakfast, the American Red Cross honored organizations whose extraordinary acts of courage and kindness make them real heroes.

This is the 4th annual year awards have been presented to children, adults, and organizations.

“Those take folks that really go above and beyond in their service their community that do amazing things that most people don’t know about,” said Adelaide Kirk, the American Red Cross Executive Director.

One 14-year-old hero was honored Thursday for telling his mom he wanted to take part of his Christmas money to make sure other families had a meal by giving out food bags to families in need.

"Gifts, they will come and go but they are not what centers around our lives and so just seeing those kids smile just to receive such a small bag of food it really touched my heart," said Jaelyn Boynton, an Aaron Cohn Middle School student.

Some of these heroes here say they would do it all over again just to see the people in their community smile.

