Lee County District Attorney gives update on "Baby Jane Doe" case

(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County's District Attorney is holding a press conference on the "Baby Jane Doe" case.

The remains of an unidentified girl young were discovered in an Opelika trailer park on Jan. 28, 2012.

A resident's son found the small skull behind her home in Brook Haven Trailer Park.

Now, the DA is giving an update on the case.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.