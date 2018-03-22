Lee County District Attorney gives update on "Baby Jane Doe" cas - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lee County District Attorney gives update on "Baby Jane Doe" case

(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County's District Attorney is holding a press conference on the "Baby Jane Doe" case. 

The remains of an unidentified girl young were discovered in an Opelika trailer park on Jan. 28, 2012.

A resident's son found the small skull behind her home in Brook Haven Trailer Park. 

Now, the DA is giving an update on the case. 

