Up to $10K reward offered in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County's District Attorney held a press conference on the "Baby Jane Doe" case as Opelika police continue to search for leads in the case.

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey granted the request to give a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or update of this case.

On Friday the reward increased after a local citizen generously offered to match the governor's reward, which increased in the amount of $10,000.

The remains of an unidentified young girl were discovered in an Opelika trailer park on Jan. 28, 2012.

A resident's son found the small skull behind her home in Brook Haven Trailer Park.

“Somebody knows something just come forward. Again, it’s the right thing to do, it’s the decent thing to do, and that’s what we are asking for," said Lee County DA Brandon Hughes.

Here is a timeline of events in the case:

Jan. 28, 2012 – A resident’s son discovered the unidentified girl’s skull behind her home in Brook Haven Trailer Park

Jan. 30, 2012 – Investigators discovered additional remains about 20 – 50 yards away from where the skull was found

Feb. 2, 2012 – The FBI joined the investigation and sent the child’s remains to their crime lab at Quantico

June 14, 2012 – Officials released a 3-D model of what the girl may have looked like based on her skeletal remains.

Aug. 25, 2016 – New images were released to ID remains of the child

Sept. 29, 2016 – Major development revealed that the young girl possibly went to Vacation Bible School at Greater Peace Church in 2011

Feb. 1, 2017 – Investigators continue to ask for public’s help in identifying the girl’s remains

To this day, investigators say they work the case daily in hopes of bringing closure to this case.

“It’s been a continued concerted effort in part of several different law enforcement agencies," said Opelika Police Chief John McEachern.

Isotope testing in this case showed authorities the young girl anywhere from four to seven years old is in fact from the southeast.

“We've talked to the pediatric clinic, to the hospitals, trying to get birth records… trying to do anything we can do to identify who this child is," said Opelika Police Department's Sgt. Alfred White

Six years later, police continue to ask the public to come forward with information to identify "Baby Jane Doe."

“We need to find out her name, we need to give her a proper burial, we need to solve this case,” said White. “After six years, I find it hard to believe no one knows who this child is.”

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.