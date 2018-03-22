Up to $5K reward offered in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County's District Attorney held a press conference on the "Baby Jane Doe" case as Opelika police continue to search for leads in the case.

The remains of an unidentified young girl were discovered in an Opelika trailer park on Jan. 28, 2012.

A resident's son found the small skull behind her home in Brook Haven Trailer Park.

Now, the DA is giving an update on the case and revealing that Gov. Kay Ivey has granted the request to give a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or update of this case.

Here is a timeline of events in the case:

Jan. 28, 2012 – A resident’s son discovered the unidentified girl’s skull behind her home in Brook Haven Trailer Park

Jan. 30, 2012 – Investigators discovered additional remains about 20 – 50 yards away from where the skull was found

Feb. 2, 2012 – The FBI joined the investigation and sent the child’s remains to their crime lab at Quantico

June 14, 2012 – Officials released a 3-D model of what the girl may have looked like based on her skeletal remains.

Aug. 25, 2016 – New images were released to ID remains of the child

Sept. 29, 2016 – Major development revealed that the young girl possibly went to Vacation Bible School at Greater Peace Church in 2011

Feb. 1, 2017 – Investigators continue to ask for public’s help in identifying the girl’s remains

