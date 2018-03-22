Columbus police still searching for missing man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are still searching for a missing man.

41-year-old Bennie Goodwin went missing on Monday, Mar. 5, 2018.

He was last seen in the area of 12th St. on Feb. 14, 2018.

Goodwin was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and gray cap. He has brown eyes, black hair, and is 5-feet 8-inches tall.

If you have any information, contact Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.