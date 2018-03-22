TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident causes heavy traffic on I-185 S near Mulberry Grove exit

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Heavy traffic was underway on I-185 South near the Mulberry Grove exit.

An accident occurred near the bridge and all lanes have been blocked off. According to Georgia State Patrol, a semi truck and Ford F-150 truck collided near the Mulberry Grove exit. Both trucks contained one passenger.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

