TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident causes heavy traffic on I-185 S ne - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident causes heavy traffic on I-185 S near Mulberry Grove exit

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Heavy traffic was underway on I-185 South near the Mulberry Grove exit.

An accident occurred near the bridge and all lanes have been blocked off. According to  Georgia State Patrol, a semi truck and Ford F-150 truck collided near the Mulberry Grove exit. Both trucks contained one passenger. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

Powered by Frankly