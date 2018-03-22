TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident causes heavy traffic on Mulberry Rd. on I-185 S

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Heavy traffic is underway on I-185 South near Williams Road and Mulberry Road.

An accident occurred near the bridge and all lanes have been blocked off. According to the GDOT website, the accident involves an overturned tractor-trailer.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.