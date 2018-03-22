2 burglary suspects arrested in Opelika following deputy chase

Two burglary suspects were arrested in Opelika following a chase with a sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning.

The chase began after a homeowner in Beauregard reported a suspicious vehicle leaving his driveway at approximately 10 a.m. A nearby sheriff’s deputy on patrol responded to the vehicle which fled as the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The pursuit was initiated on Alabama Highway 51 and entered Opelika. It ended at Carver Avenue and South Street after the sheriff’s patrol car collided with the suspects’ vehicle.

Two suspects fled the vehicle and a brief foot pursuit ended when the suspects were apprehended by the deputy and a K9 team from the Opelika Police Department.

The home of the Beauregard resident who reported the suspects’ vehicle had been forcibly entered. A firearm from the home was recovered from the vehicle.

Both suspects are facing burglary and theft charges and are in custody in the Lee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.