CPD urges public to provide information on missing woman

Lee County's District Attorney is giving an update on "Baby Jane Doe" case.More >>
Lee County's District Attorney is giving an update on "Baby Jane Doe" case.More >>
The American Red Cross is honoring local heroes of all ages making an impact in our community.More >>
The American Red Cross is honoring local heroes of all ages making an impact in our community.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is still searching for a missing woman and has increased the urgency to find her.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is still searching for a missing woman and has increased the urgency to find her.More >>
Traffic is being diverted after an 18-wheeler overturned on Victory Dr. near the Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus.More >>
Traffic is being diverted after an 18-wheeler overturned on Victory Dr. near the Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus.More >>
Two burglary suspects were arrested in Opelika following a chase with a sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning.More >>
Two burglary suspects were arrested in Opelika following a chase with a sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
See an aerial view of the hail damage in the Carol Acres neighborhood in Cullman after Monday's storms.More >>
See an aerial view of the hail damage in the Carol Acres neighborhood in Cullman after Monday's storms.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
A group of Vicksburg boys made a prehistoric discovery during their spring break. Twelve-year-old Caid Sellers, his brother 10-year-old Shawn Sellers and their 10-year-old cousin Michael Mahalitc found a Mastodon jaw bone not far from their home. Mastodon’s are a type of pre-historic elephant.More >>
A group of Vicksburg boys made a prehistoric discovery during their spring break. Twelve-year-old Caid Sellers, his brother 10-year-old Shawn Sellers and their 10-year-old cousin Michael Mahalitc found a Mastodon jaw bone not far from their home. Mastodon’s are a type of pre-historic elephant.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>