CPD urges public to provide information on missing woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is still searching for a missing woman and has increased the urgency to find her.

Police are now saying 27-year-old Ebony Giddens disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Giddens was reported missing on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

She is described to be 4-feet 9-inches, with brown eyes, black hair, and weighing 110 pounds.

