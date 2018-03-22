Bethany Christian Services hosts ribbon cutting for new Columbus location

Bethany Christian Services of Georgia held a ribbon cutting celebration of its new location in Columbus.

The new facility, located at 951 Talbotton Rd., provides adoption, foster care, and counseling services. The licensed child welfare agency’s old location was on Macon Road.

The agency’s regional director says the new site provides greater visibility.

“This space allows us the opportunity to expand our services and serve more children and families,” says Nonyem Drayton, regional director of Bethany Services Southeast Region.

The Columbus location is also closer to the medical facilities that Bethany works with such as Piedmont Columbus Hospital and the Department of Family and Children Services.

