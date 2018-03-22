GUEST SEGMENT: Foxie 105 hosts Spring Break Concert and Talent Show

The annual Foxie 105 Spring Break Concert and Talent Show will take place at G.W. Carver High School Saturday, March 24 at 4 p.m.
The talent show is an event that has been going on for decades and attracts talent from around the Chattahoochee Valley. Over 20 local finalists will compete in four categories.
DJ OO Kee, the assistant program director at Foxie 105, tells all about the talent show and what guests can expect to see this year.
Tickets are on sale at Mel and Abe’s Barbershop in Phenix City, MWR Offices on Fort Benning, and Davis Broadcasting’s office on Wynnton Road. To purchase tickets online, click here.
