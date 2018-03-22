Escaped Harris County inmate captured in McDonough

An inmate who escaped a prison work detail in Harris County Wednesday has been captured.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Stephan Delaney, 29, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in McDonough, Georgia.

Delaney walked way while cleaning a county cemetery. He is serving time for burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

