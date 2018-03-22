Escaped Harris County inmate captured in McDonough - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Escaped Harris County inmate captured in McDonough

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Harris County Police Dept.) (Source: Harris County Police Dept.)
HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

An inmate who escaped a prison work detail in Harris County Wednesday has been captured.  

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Stephan Delaney, 29, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in McDonough, Georgia. 

Delaney walked way while cleaning a county cemetery. He is serving time for burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly