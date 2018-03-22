NeighborWorks celebrates new location in Columbus

NeighborWorks Columbus has moved its office.

The organization is now located at 345 6th Street across from Chester’s BBQ. Its previous location was on 11th Street

NeighborWorks helps with affordable living to improve the quality of life through the elimination of substandard housing and the revitalization of target neighborhoods.

“We didn’t get here by ourselves. Everything that we do in this community is done in partnership with at least one entity,” says Executive Director Kathy Williams.

NeighborWorks celebrated its relocation with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

The office is open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.