New Horizons hosts 2nd annual prom for people with disabilities

New Horizons Behavioral Heath hosted a prom for people with special needs Thursday.

The 2nd annual ‘Starry Night’ gave disabled individuals a chance to do something fun and to enjoy having time to themselves.

Attendees danced, took pictures, and enjoyed a nice meal at the Party Place of Columbus.

“Just because you have a disability doesn’t mean that you can’t participate in activities like everybody else. They are normal like everyone else,” says Program Director Jermaine Suggs.

Guests also arrived at the prom in a limo.

