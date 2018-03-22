Lupus Foundation's Georgia Chapter kicks off Columbus Walk

The Georgia Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) hosted a Columbus Walk kickoff party Thursday evening.

The event took place at the Cunningham Center at Columbus State University. The kickoff launches the 2018 Columbus Walk to End Lupus which will take place Saturday, May 19 at Kinnett Stadium.

The Columbus Walk was inspired by Detra Holloway, the Walk chair and a Columbus Support Group Leader. The Walk will raise funds to support the Georgia chapter’s program.

"We are excited to build on the foundation and leadership of Detra and her team, the Diamond Butterflies," says Steve Evans, President, and CEO of the LFA, Georgia Chapter. "Our goal is to raise $30,000 while growing a strong network of walkers, teams, and support for the lupus community in Columbus."

Ninety percent of every dollar donated stays in Georgia to ensure the chapter continues to expand statewide programs and resources including the support group network and nine statewide symposiums, reaching seven new communities including Columbus.

For more information on the Columbus walk, call 770-333-5930. To register for the walk, click here.

