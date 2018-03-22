Jewish Ladies Aid Society hosts annual Deli Day fundraiser

The Jewish Ladies Aid Society hosted its 35th annual Deli Day Thursday to raise money for charities.

Deli Day was held at the Temple Israel on Wildwood Avenue in Columbus. The event is a fundraiser for local charities and shelters like Hope Harbour.

"It’s such a nice time to open our doors to the community that has supported us for the past 35 years,” says Gloria Cohen, with the Jewish Ladies Aid Society.

Organizers say Deli Day is a great time for the community to come together.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.