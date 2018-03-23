Valley police investigating Dollar General armed robbery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Valley police investigating Dollar General armed robbery

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: City of Valley Police Department Facebook) (Source: City of Valley Police Department Facebook)
VALLEY, AL (WTVM) -

The Valley Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at a Dollar General store.

Store employees reported that the suspect entered the store, located on 20th Ave., with a pistol and demanded money from both the safe and the register.

After receiving the money, the suspect left the store without injuring either employee.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early twenties with a small afro and had a covering over most of his face.

He was last seen getting into a small dark colored vehicle.

Valley police are asking anyone with information concerning this robbery is asked to please call them at (334) 756-8200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at (334) 756-8200.

