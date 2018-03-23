The Power of Goodwill: Horse with heart disease receives rare procedure

A horse with a potentially deadly heart disease is recovering from a rare procedure thanks to the veterinarians at Auburn University.

Moissanite, a thoroughbred jumping horse, was found to have an irregular heartbeat by his doctors in Perry, Ga.

The 6-year-old’s condition was so rare, his case had to be referred to veterinarian teams at Auburn, who are known for being the best in the nation.

Medical terms there immediately operated on Moissanite and this week announced his heart procedure was successful.

The horse’s owner is applauding Auburn’s vet school and says Moissanite plans to return to his jumping career soon.

