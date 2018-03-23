FIRST TO ALERT: Warmer weather returns but not for long. 50s are - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Warmer weather returns but not for long. 50s are on the horizon!

By Mallory Schnell, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

Today is starting off chilly but this afternoon will be quiet and comfortable with highs reaching back into the upper 60s. Saturday will be even warmer as we return to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

We'll stay mostly dry tomorrow but the coverage of rain increases slightly for Sunday. Expect a 30% rain chance - mainly in the afternoon. High pressure will build in from the east on Monday, setting up what we call the 'wedge'. It will be breezy conditions, a chance of showers or drizzle, cloudy skies, and much cooler weather to kick off the week. Highs will only be in the 50s in most spots.

Going into the rest of the week, expect a warming trend with 60s on Tuesday, 70s on Wednesday but under a mostly cloudy sky each day. Our next decent chances for rain and storms will come with a cold front moving in during the Thursday/Friday time-frame next week. Right now the coverage looks to be 30% both days. Stay tuned!

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here.  It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:49:19 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:11 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

  • Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:03:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:47:30 GMT
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly