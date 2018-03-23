FIRST TO ALERT: Warmer weather returns but not for long. 50s are on the horizon!

Today is starting off chilly but this afternoon will be quiet and comfortable with highs reaching back into the upper 60s. Saturday will be even warmer as we return to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

We'll stay mostly dry tomorrow but the coverage of rain increases slightly for Sunday. Expect a 30% rain chance - mainly in the afternoon. High pressure will build in from the east on Monday, setting up what we call the 'wedge'. It will be breezy conditions, a chance of showers or drizzle, cloudy skies, and much cooler weather to kick off the week. Highs will only be in the 50s in most spots.

Going into the rest of the week, expect a warming trend with 60s on Tuesday, 70s on Wednesday but under a mostly cloudy sky each day. Our next decent chances for rain and storms will come with a cold front moving in during the Thursday/Friday time-frame next week. Right now the coverage looks to be 30% both days. Stay tuned!

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.