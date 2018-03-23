House of Heroes teams with churches and other groups to make a difference

Redeeming the Block is a local mission opportunity for churches and groups to make a difference in a day through House of Heroes.

Today, the project will focus on doing yard work for Lanette Hall, the widow of Edward Hall, an Army veteran who will always be remembered as an American hero to his wife and family.

This is the 4th year House of Heroes has launched this campaign, going out into the community to offer new life to veteran’s homes.

Dozens of volunteers from Ft. Benning will give a helping hand to be a hero for a hero.

House of Heroes' volunteers do multiple things like repair handicap ramps, paint, and help with home repairs for elderly or disabled veterans.

Today will just be another day of hard work for the volunteers helping our veterans.

