Eufaula police searching for burglary suspect

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula police are searching for a burglary suspect.

The police department posted a video of the suspect attempting to cover the surveillance camera.

Police say the individual is wanted for questioning about his knowledge of a recent business burglary.

If you recognize the individual or have any information on this crime please call the EPD at (334) 687-1200.

