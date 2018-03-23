VIDEO: Chicago doctor dressed as Chewbacca tells boy he’s gettin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Chicago doctor dressed as Chewbacca tells boy he’s getting a new heart

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Facebook) (Source: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Facebook)
Austin after heart surgery (Source: Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago) Austin after heart surgery (Source: Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago)
(WTVM) -

A heartwarming video caught the moment Chewbacca came to tell 15-year-old Austin that he would be receiving a new heart.

Austin Eggleston has multiple congenital heart defects and when he was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, he and Dr. Philip Thrush formed a tight-knit bond.

Austin is a die-hard Star Wars fan, so when he was placed on the heart transplant donor list, Dr. Thrush made him a promise: when they receive a heart, he would dress up like Chewbacca and deliver the news to Austin in fluent Shyriiwook, Chewbacca’s native language.

After months of waiting, Chewbacca finally made his appearance and gave Austin the amazing news on Mar. 17.

The video, originally put out by the hospital, has since gone viral.

Since receiving the news, Austin’s family has been keeping his family and friends up to date on his condition and he is reportedly doing well.

Just a month ago, Austin tweeted at Marvel Studios asking them to host a showing of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War at Lurie Children’s Hospital for all the kids who could not leave the hospital to see it.

With the attention of this video, maybe Marvel will take notice of Austin’s wish.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:08:24 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:08:14 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly