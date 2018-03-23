VIDEO: Chicago doctor dressed as Chewbacca tells boy he’s getting a new heart

A heartwarming video caught the moment Chewbacca came to tell 15-year-old Austin that he would be receiving a new heart.

Austin Eggleston has multiple congenital heart defects and when he was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, he and Dr. Philip Thrush formed a tight-knit bond.

Austin is a die-hard Star Wars fan, so when he was placed on the heart transplant donor list, Dr. Thrush made him a promise: when they receive a heart, he would dress up like Chewbacca and deliver the news to Austin in fluent Shyriiwook, Chewbacca’s native language.

After months of waiting, Chewbacca finally made his appearance and gave Austin the amazing news on Mar. 17.

The video, originally put out by the hospital, has since gone viral.

Since receiving the news, Austin’s family has been keeping his family and friends up to date on his condition and he is reportedly doing well.

Just a month ago, Austin tweeted at Marvel Studios asking them to host a showing of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War at Lurie Children’s Hospital for all the kids who could not leave the hospital to see it.

@Marvel As someone waiting for a heart transplant how many retweets do I need to get a showing of Avengers Infinity war shown to the children at @LurieChildrens Chicago who may not be able to see it in theaters. Please @Marvel as someone who loves you guys I want this! #Avengers — Austin Eggleston (@TheReelThanos) February 10, 2018

With the attention of this video, maybe Marvel will take notice of Austin’s wish.

