SLIDESHOW: #NationalPuppyDay in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Friday, March 23 marks National Puppy Day!

This day was created to celebrate your puppies and the love they bring into our lives.

National Puppy Day also brings awareness to the need for care of and homes for orphaned pups as well.

We want to see pictures of your puppy! Send them to pix@wtvm.com for a chance to be featured in our slideshow.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.