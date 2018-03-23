EXCLUSIVE: Chambers Co. murder case set for trial, family seeking justice

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - In June 2013 on County Road, 53 investigators in Chambers County said they discovered 32-year-old Jarrad Smith shot and killed at his home.

Investigators said Smith was shot while in the shower with another woman who is the ex-girlfriend of murder defendant Kason King.

The ex-girlfriend previously testified she saw King holding a shotgun near the murder scene and King told her that he should kill her too.



Today, almost five years later the mother, sisters, and daughter of Jarrad Smith sat down with News Leader 9's Parker Branton ahead of an April trial date.

“There’s not a day that goes by that he’s not with me, or I don’t think about him. He will never be forgotten he was a loving son a good hearted son and he’s dearly missed," said Smith's mother Rose Smith. “I’m glad it's fixing to come to an end maybe we will have a little bit more peace.”

The family of Smith agreed they want to see Kason King behind bars for the rest of his life.

Smith's sister said her brother was her best friend and his love for the family is dearly missed.

“It’s been hard, it’s been really hard for me… hard for everyone," said Smith's sister Brandie Smith. “Kason King did it there’s no way around it. Justice will be served.”

King is the defendant in the murder trial and is also facing kidnapping and assault charges because investigators say he forced his ex-girlfriend to drive him to his car after the shooting and threatened to take her life.

News Leader 9 reached out to King's attorney, Mark Carleton, and Carleton said he has no comment ahead of the expected April 30 trial date.

In previous hearings, King claimed his innocence in this case and said he has an alibi.

“I hope that it comes out what happened and someone does pay for it," said Smith's sister Samantha Wenck.

