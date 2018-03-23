LaGrange police searching for 2 shoplifting suspects

LaGrange police are searching for two shoplifting suspects.

The incident happened March 16 at Global Beverage on West Point Road. The LaGrange Police Department has released photos of the two suspects. Both suspects are male.

If anyone has information on the identity of these two males, please call 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stopper at 706-812-1000.

