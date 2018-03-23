TCSO searching for burglary suspect - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect burglarized a residential area in the 100 block of Redwood Drive on two separate occasions.

If you recognize individual please contact Investigations at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

