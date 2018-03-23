Mayor Tomlinson responds to the passing of Former Governor Zell Miller

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mayor Tomlinson is responding to the death of Georgia’s Former Governor Zell Miller.

“I am greatly saddened to hear of the passing of former Governor/Senator Zell Miller,” Tomlinson said in a Facebook post.

She also goes on to say that legions of Georgians were granted college educations because of his visionary HOPE scholarship program.

“My deep condolences to his family, friends and fellow Georgians who are dealing with this loss,” Tomlinson said.

Miller died at the age of 86 after being treated for Parkinson's Disease.

