Traffic delayed on I-185 north following possible accident

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Interstate 185 north is closed following a possible single-car accident.

Georgia State Patrol is working a scene at Standing Boy Creek near Smith Road.

The incident has left clothes and a car behind. 

No injuries have been confirmed. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates. 

