Brewer Elementary students in Columbus participate in annual career day

Students at Brewer Elementary School in Columbus got hands-on experience at their annual Truck and Career Day.

In addition to hearing about careers from professionals and hearing what students need to do to be successful, students at Brewer were allowed to see and touch the vehicles used to perform in certain careers.

The students toured and learned about fire trucks and even went inside WTVM’s satellite truck to learn how it operates.

News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier talked to first graders about her career and what it takes to be a TV news anchor.

