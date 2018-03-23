International painter visits Columbus ahead of annual Artbeat event

The annual Artbeat of Columbus is making its way back to the Fountain City and will feature art from a world renown painter.

Bruno Zupan is in Columbus ahead of the three-week long event.

The Slovenia native’s work is featured in many galleries around the world and sells for thousands of dollars. His newest artwork was unveiled at the W.C. Bradley Museum on Front Avenue Friday.

Zupan says each place he visits has a different impact on his paintings.

Artbeat kicks off April 1.

