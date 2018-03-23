Suspect pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that killed Carver High - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that killed Carver High baseball coach

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The man accused of hitting and killing a Carver High School baseball coach pleaded not guilty.

William Cross was not in court Friday, but his lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him.

 Cross allegedly stole a car and was chased by police April 18, 2016.

Police said Cross then ran a red light on Buena Vista Road, crashing into a car driven by 36-year-old David Pollard, who was killed. 

