Indivisible Columbus organizes 'March for Our Lives' rally

Indivisible Columbus is hosting a ‘March for Our Lives’ Saturday, March 24 in Uptown Columbus.

March for Our Lives is a planned demonstration that advocates gun control.

Organizers are meeting on Broadway between 10th and 11th streets. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and marchers are asked to wear orange.

State and local legislators will speak alongside a panel of teacher and student speakers as well.

