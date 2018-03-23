Ft. Benning discusses tech-growth in the Army - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Ft. Benning discusses tech-growth in the Army

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Fort Benning is working with Columbus State University to bring the community the first Technology Week.

 Key leaders heading up the robotics effort for the Army held a roundtable to discuss what’s next on an increasingly tech-based battlefield.  

Their goal is to modernize government technology and spark technology growth in the region. 

