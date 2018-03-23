Spring break travel frenzy underway, impact expected in the Chattahoochee Valley

As thousands travel to the spring break destinations, many will be taking a route through the Chattahoochee Valley.

Roads such as U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 431 are among those highly traveled roads. That’s where the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says they’ll be ramping up their patrols.

"We’re going to be assisting motorists and assisting boaters on the highways and on the water," says Corporal Jesse Thornton with (ALEA)

Troopers are searching for speeders, monitoring traffic flow, and keeping an eye out for distracted drivers. ALEA says parents especially need to pay close attention if they have a teenager driving to a destination.

According to Alabama’s graduated license law, 16 or 17-year-olds who have this restriction on their license cannot drive a vehicle with more than one person in the car. That means no friends can ride in the car with them.

Aside from the traffic cautions, ALEA says you can expect to see delays frequently. More people on the roads mean more chances for congestion, so drive defensively to avoid any dangers.

“That's a lot of spring break travel right there, There's a lot of folks coming back. So definitely, I would say Sunday afternoons are when you are going to see a lot of that traffic on those highways," says Thornton.

