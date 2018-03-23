Eufaula police launch initiative to decrease theft

Eufaula police are aiming to stop theft by sharing preventable problems.

The police department has started the #9pmroutine to remind people to lock their doors every night.

There has been a recent string of thefts but in many cases, doors were left unlocked. Now, the department’s Facebook page is filled with warning tales such as “This is Bob.” Bob did not lock his car. His gun and Backstreet Boys CD is now missing. Don’t be like Bob!

Read more on the #9pmroutine and more stories here.

