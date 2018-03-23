Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce announces new name

The Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce has a new name.

The chamber is now called the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce votes from its board and membership.

The Board of Directors voted unanimously to change the name at a board meeting on Feb. 16. The deadline for voting was March 21.

The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce says the name change will allow growth, attract tourism and events from a regional approach, lead to other communities to be more inclined to join the chamber, and more.

