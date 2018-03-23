Junior League of Columbus hosts 'Movie Under the Stars'

The Junior League of Columbus hosted a ‘Movie Under the Stars’ Friday.

Those who attended the event at Woodruff Park brought their blankets and chairs to enjoy a beautiful night and a movie.

Entry was free for all children and all adults needed to do was bring a pack of diapers to get in.

“We are collecting diapers for our diaper bank. In the last two years since we’ve opened up our diaper bank, we have given away over 125,000 diapers,” says Anne Brown, the president of the Junior League of Columbus.

The Junior League is an organization of women committed to developing the potential of women and improving communities through what they call effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

