Community celebrates the life of Bishop Ann Hardman

Faith Worship Center International and the Columbus community celebrated the life of Dr. Ann L. Hardman Friday evening.

People came from all over to show their love and to remember the once local turned international pastor. Hardman also served the City of Columbus as Superior Court Clerk.

Hardman passed away Monday morning.

"I felt joy because she was no longer in any suffering at all. Then after that, all I could say was God I thank you that she was a part of my life and the footprints that she left," says Edwin Basillo, a member of Faith Worship Center.

"She always encouraged me in life just being a young person and young adult,” commented Cheslea Arrington, another member of Faith Worship Center.

Whether they knew Hardman from work or her services, everyone wanted to share their love for her.

