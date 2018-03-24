Opelika police investigating overnight murder

Early in the morning on Saturday, Mar. 24, the Opelika Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot.

The officers who responded found a victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the BJ Lounge, located at 1208 Staley Ave.

The victim was treated by paramedics on the scene before being transported to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still notifying the next of kin. His name will be released once the family has been notified.

Detectives are conducting interviews and following up on leads in an attempt to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665, where you can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for updates as they become available.

