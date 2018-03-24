Opelika police investigating a shooting on Fruitwood Circle

Opelika Police are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Fruitwood Circle this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a person being shot and found an individual suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was treated by paramedics on the scene before being airlifted to a Columbus hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

Detectives are conducting interviews and following up on all leads related to this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665, where you can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

