Funeral for Dr. Ann Hardman touches community

City officials, friends, people from all over, and loved ones came to celebrate the life of Dr. Ann Hardman.

The funeral for a beloved, longtime pastor and a Columbus Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann Hardman, was held today at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

She was known for making a major impact in the community.

From her very own church to the courtroom, Dr. Hardman was loved by everyone. She served as a role model to others in the community but was best known for her role in the church, pastoring Faith Worship Center International.

“Dr. Hardman was my pastor for 22 years, and I mean it’s been an amazing 22 years," said Carol Dozier, a church member of Dr. Hardman's. "I’ve learned a lot from her, but mainly what I really gleaned from her a lot was family. I love my family just she loved her family."

Hundreds gathered to show their respects for Dr. Hardman, remembering the lives of the many she has touched throughout the years.

“I just thank God for the impact and the differences she made in my life and so many lives, let us continue to see those seeds grow from generation to generation,” said Devika Simmons, another of Dr. Hardman's church members.

People left the service with an inspirational message and glorifying singing, all in her honor.

Those in attendance could not stress enough that Dr. Hardman had one of the most humbling spirits and that they believe her legacy will forever live on.

You can watch the entire service below.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.