Columbus native announces his run for mayor

Another Columbus man has officially thrown his name in the ring for the upcoming mayoral election.

Zeph Baker made his mayoral candidacy official this afternoon in front of a large crowd at the City Services Center.

Baker ran for mayor seven years ago and says he wants to bring the people of Columbus together because he says that some citizens feel that the current leadership is not looking out for them.

“In my discussions with the citizens across the city, they express the need to have a leadership that looks at the wellbeing of all the residents in all parts of Columbus,” said Baker.

Baker also says he will address and develop programs to lower the number of murders the city has experienced the last few years.

You can see a complete list of candidates who have qualified for mayor, city council, and school board here.

