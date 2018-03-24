World War II veteran and son meet for the first time

An emotional reunion happened at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus today as a World War II veteran met the son he never knew he had for the first time.

Nathan Jones served with the 84th Infantry division during the war and had a child with a woman in Germany, but the woman never told him about their son.

Bernhard Draiscol was told his father was a German soldier who had been killed in a car accident, when, in fact, his father was an American GI.

After his mother’s death, Draiscol began searching for his living relatives and, with the help of DNA testing, discovered his real father, who is now 92 years old.

“I have found that with life you try and be faithful and not to offend anybody,” said Jones. “Love everybody and they will love you back.”

“I was always attracted to families. I was attracted to people that had good relationships. I was looking for a family and a home,” said Draiscol.

Along with meeting his father, Draiscol also met with his three half-siblings living in the U.S., and they plan to keep in touch moving forward.

