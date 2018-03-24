Uptown Columbus hosts Food Truck Festival

Food truck fans from across the Chattahoochee Valley converged on uptown Columbus this afternoon for the fourth annual Food Truck Festival.

The event featured more than twenty food trucks from across the U.S., music, and craft beer garden.

Fans of the event say it is a great way to spend the afternoon and try unique foods.

“A lot of great vendors. A lot of great food. I definitely recommend the cheesecake at Tracy’s Tasties,” said Sonya Martin, an avid participant.

“We’ve been doing this every year and every time twice a year we come out,” said Tracy Boswell, owner of Tracy’s Tasties. “We’re the number one dessert truck and so we’re out here supporting Columbus every year.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser for Uptown Columbus’ year-round programming.

