Foxie 105 hosts Spring Break Concert and Talent Show

Many of those in the Chattahoochee Valley are taking a day out of their spring break by expressing their talents at the Foxie 105 Spring Break Concert and Talent Show at G.W. Carver High School.

“It’s an opportunity to show that we care about local talent and also provide a platform for those who are talented and want to showcase that talent,” says Foxie 105 Radio Host Shorty Mack.

Performers say it is all about the title and a chance at five hundred dollars for the winner of each category. Organizers say it has a heavy impact on the community by bringing people together of all ages.

“You can tell these kids put a lot of time and effort into practicing and rehearsing and just syncing with each other. Because nobody here was probably over the age of 18, which is really cool that they put that much time into their acts,” says Foxie 105 Radio Host John Marshal.

Over 20 local finalists competed in the talent show in four categories: 12 and under, Singers, Rappers, and Dancers. One winner says that’s it’s an experience that she will never forget because of the talent that was on display.

News Leader 9's very own Sharifa Jackson was one of the judges for the talent competition.

“What talent. It’s amazing to see the talent that comes from our community, and when people really come out of the woodwork, it’s beautiful. And it’s such a wonderful thing for the community for them to see members of the community come out and do their thing,” says Bianca Alomar, one of the talent show's winners.

Organizers say that it is an annual event and they are looking forward to next year’s competition.

